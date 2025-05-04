Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,770,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $878,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,347,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,983,000 after buying an additional 574,326 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day moving average of $193.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $238.00.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

