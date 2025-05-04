Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,893 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric makes up 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned 0.38% of Portland General Electric worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

POR stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other Portland General Electric news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

