Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,232,000 after purchasing an additional 805,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,713,000 after buying an additional 147,332 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.34 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.74%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

