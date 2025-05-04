Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 940,738 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,738 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.35% of UL Solutions worth $35,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

UL Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

UL Solutions stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,105. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

