Alteri Wealth LLC Invests $432,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $413.04 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

