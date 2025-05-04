Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 21.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

