AE Industrial Partners LP Takes $14.95 Million Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,000. VSE accounts for approximately 1.4% of AE Industrial Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AE Industrial Partners LP owned approximately 0.77% of VSE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,115,000 after acquiring an additional 277,971 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VSE by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VSE by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSEC. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

VSEC stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $73.36 and a twelve month high of $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 147.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

