Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,965 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

