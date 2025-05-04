Avidity Partners Management LP Has $30.09 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,600 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for 3.0% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $30,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,580,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,979,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 297,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,867,604.42. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,856.18. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,530 shares of company stock worth $1,722,989. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

