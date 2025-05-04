Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $170.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $174.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

NYSE:LYV opened at $134.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

