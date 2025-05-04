Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $482,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.45.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $628.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $715.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.32, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

