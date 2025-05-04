73,500 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

