Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -58.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

