Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.85 Million in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Finance of America Companies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Finance of America Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of Finance of America Companies stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of ($105.62) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

