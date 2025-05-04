Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 235.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,914 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.43% of Revolve Group worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,430. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,406 shares of company stock worth $4,378,812. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RVLV opened at $19.58 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

