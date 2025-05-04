Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.21 Billion Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,391,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401,531 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Chubb worth $1,213,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.86.

Chubb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $287.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $249.90 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.