Algert Global LLC Purchases 9,465 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dropbox by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,738.16. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,765 shares of company stock worth $383,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

