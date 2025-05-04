Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,566 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Permian Resources worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 54.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,360,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after buying an additional 482,405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 21.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 770,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 136,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,984,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $58,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,233.33. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

