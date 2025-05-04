Algert Global LLC Buys 23,164 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.22% of Oshkosh worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $123.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

