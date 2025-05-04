Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $186.25 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $192.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

