Algert Global LLC Purchases 20,215 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Maximus by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

MMS opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

