Algert Global LLC Acquires 41,104 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Archrock worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,241,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after buying an additional 376,564 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,074,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,434,000 after acquiring an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Archrock by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AROC stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

