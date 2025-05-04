Alteri Wealth LLC Invests $264,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,893,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,684,000 after buying an additional 719,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 382,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 360,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,165,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

