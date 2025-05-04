Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Allison Transmission worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after buying an additional 247,318 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,683,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,690,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,916,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NYSE ALSN opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

