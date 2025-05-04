Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 0.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 6.90% of Domino’s Pizza worth $999,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $484.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $538.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.