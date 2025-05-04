Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $261.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.27.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.