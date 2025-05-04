iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.