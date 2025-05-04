14,936 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,936 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 196,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 113,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 65,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 711,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. The trade was a 5.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.87. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

