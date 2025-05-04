136,600 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,704,000. Waters makes up about 1.4% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned about 0.23% of Waters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Waters by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waters by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $407.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.13.

Waters Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $351.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.