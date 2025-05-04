BIP Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

