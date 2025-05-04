Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 152,356 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,356 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $54,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after buying an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after buying an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,798,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $38.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

