Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $27.72 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $569.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.15. The stock has a market cap of $575.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

