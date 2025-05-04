Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 20,987 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 678.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLYG opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.