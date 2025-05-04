Bearing Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 787 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Equinix by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Equinix by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,712,000 after purchasing an additional 92,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.6 %

Equinix stock opened at $875.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $828.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 3,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.04, for a total value of $3,309,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,197.52. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.34, for a total value of $2,280,600.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,677,754.68. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.05.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

