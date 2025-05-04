QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stake Raised by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,810 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho comprises about 9.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.83% of QuidelOrtho worth $24,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. On average, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

