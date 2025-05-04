Beaconlight Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Beaconlight Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,934 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com makes up about 2.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Despegar.com worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 2,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2,020.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,238 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $9,499,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,826 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -647.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.40 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

