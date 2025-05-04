Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Acquires New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 0.8% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,524,000 after buying an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,857,000. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,316,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

