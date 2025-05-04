Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 55,090 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,090 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 1.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $301,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,146,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,001,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $62,999,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

