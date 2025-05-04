Bearing Point Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $221.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

