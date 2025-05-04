Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 140,787 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,787 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up about 1.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $23,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

