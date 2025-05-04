Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 575,699 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.38% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $603,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,484 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,845,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

