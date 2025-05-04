Banque Transatlantique SA Buys Shares of 154,508 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 154,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,124,000. Spotify Technology comprises about 1.6% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,575,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,276,000 after buying an additional 473,569 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,810,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $642.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.03 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $286.21 and a 12 month high of $653.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.76.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

