OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,173 shares during the quarter. OneMain comprises about 3.0% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $51,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,998.25. The trade was a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,751 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.95%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

