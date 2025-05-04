Banque Transatlantique SA Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,594 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $632,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,535,000 after buying an additional 653,868 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $154,408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,933,000 after acquiring an additional 420,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.36.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $279.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

