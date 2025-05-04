12,293 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Banque de Luxembourg S.A.

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

