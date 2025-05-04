Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,443 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of S&P Global worth $336,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $506.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.96. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

