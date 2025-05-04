Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 96,558 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96,558 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,962,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 31,967.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 936,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 933,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,284,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,137,000 after acquiring an additional 638,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 734,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 566,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 483,696 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 69.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lazard

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,919,744.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,437.76. The trade was a 21.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541 in the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.