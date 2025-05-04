Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

THC opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $171.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

