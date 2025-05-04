Comerica Bank Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,314 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Equitable worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $369,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,023.24. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,332 shares of company stock worth $4,141,315 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

