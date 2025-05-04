AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.69 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE BWA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

